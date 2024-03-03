Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,568.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,151 shares of company stock worth $3,890,927. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 604,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

