Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 650 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 783,845 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

