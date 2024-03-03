Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 132 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 53.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 110.1% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.2% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.