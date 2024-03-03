Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 8.4 %

MARK opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

