Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $199.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

