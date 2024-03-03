Reviewing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -18.44% -33.02% -8.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.26 -$37.85 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.48 -$6.94 million ($0.19) -7.42

This table compares Color Star Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.