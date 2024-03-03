Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

