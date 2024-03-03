RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

