RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
