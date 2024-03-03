Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 566.20 ($7.18) on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 555.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,359.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.67) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.60).

Insider Transactions at Rightmove

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.