Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 1.4%

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.36. 17,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 11,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

About Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.