Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

