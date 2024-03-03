Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
