Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.