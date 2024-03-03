Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $114.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

