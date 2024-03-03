SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $188.53 on Friday. SAP has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.84.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

