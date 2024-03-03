Sapphire Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1,916.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.04 or 0.05508494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00068559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,667,593,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,914,983 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

