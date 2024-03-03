Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 45,800 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Golar LNG worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 79.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golar LNG by 368.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 154,146 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

