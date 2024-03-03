Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 61,666 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 154.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.