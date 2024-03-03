Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 7,208 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 726.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,567.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,466.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,598.25. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

