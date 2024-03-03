Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1,150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,752 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Mercury Systems worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

