Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.