Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 51,670 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 260.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $251.63 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.