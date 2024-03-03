Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 341,966 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 341,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

IPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

