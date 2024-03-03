Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 414,332 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 414,332 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585 over the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

