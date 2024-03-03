Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 504,208 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 504,208 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $79.05 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

