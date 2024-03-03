Science 37 (SNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of Science 37 stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCE. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

