Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Critical Survey

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scilex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -245.17% -437.77% -112.83% Coherus BioSciences -102.86% N/A -43.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scilex and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Scilex presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 499.25%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $11.22, suggesting a potential upside of 365.65%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scilex is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scilex and Coherus BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $38.03 million 5.54 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 1.27 -$291.75 million ($2.62) -0.92

Scilex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Scilex has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Scilex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. The company also develops SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104 (4.5 mg), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States. It also offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.