Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0028

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $2,173.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00144544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019096 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00284316 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,175.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

