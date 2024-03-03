Semrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Semrush to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush Trading Up 0.6 %

SEMR stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,586,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,060,501.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,586,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,060,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

