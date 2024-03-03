Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Seneca Foods stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $59.99.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

