Senti Biosciences (SNTI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Senti Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.