Shelton Capital Management Acquires 3,496 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $22.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

