Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 843.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

