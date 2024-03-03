Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $900.53. 497,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,754. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $900.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $830.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.95.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

