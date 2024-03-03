Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.21. 1,775,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

