Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 3,390,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

