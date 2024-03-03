Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,818. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

