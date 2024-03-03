Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 120.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

