Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SHG opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

