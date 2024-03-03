Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.
Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.