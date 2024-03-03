Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

