Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 59.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 111 by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $1.38 on Friday. 111 has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

