Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Drops By 25.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACGLN opened at $20.35 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

About Arch Capital Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

