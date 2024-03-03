Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Grows By 23.4%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 1,132,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

