Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 29.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 139,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ATN International has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

