Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Increases By 22.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.