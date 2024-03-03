Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Increases By 22.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.56.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
