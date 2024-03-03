Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 50.6%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 851,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Bombardier Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

