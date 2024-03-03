Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 78.8%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Disco stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Disco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

