Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Declines By 13.5%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of FLT stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $276.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,580. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
