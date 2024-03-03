Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Declines By 13.5%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $276.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,580. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

