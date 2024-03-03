Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Increases By 22.6%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,230,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 35,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 7,531,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,402,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

