Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 17.3%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 23,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

