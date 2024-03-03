Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Decreases By 43.1%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

